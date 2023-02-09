Dad Made Chilling 911 Call Before Whole Family Was Found Dead, Cops Say
TRAGEDY
Four family members were found dead in their New Orleans area home on Thursday morning in what police believe to be a murder-suicide. Police say the father called 911 at 7:50 a.m., telling the operator, “I can’t live like this anymore.” When officers arrived at the home, they found two brothers, aged 14 and 20, and their parents all dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators believe the parents colluded to shoot their children before shooting themselves, though the probe is still ongoing. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said he believes financial pressures motivated the killings, as the house was in poor condition and potentially without electricity. This gruesome scene marks the second suspected murder-suicide in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana in the last 24 hours.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.