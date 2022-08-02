Parents of Sandy Hook Victim, 6, Isolating With Security Detail After ‘Encounters’ During Alex Jones Trial
APPALLING
The parents of a 6-year-old child murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School are isolating with an around-the-clock security team after a series of “encounters” during their defamation trial against conspiracy-theory broadcaster Alex Jones have left them “terrified,” their attorney said Monday. Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis are “under the protection of security professionals,” their lawyer Mark Bankston said, due to “encounters this week outside the courthouse.” Bankston declined to elaborate on the number or nature of incidents, other than to say there had been several in Austin involving both Heslin and Lewis. Grim testimony during the trial Monday from a pair of therapists said that both parents have suffered post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety as a result of threats relating to conspiracy theories about the death of their first-grader child, Jesse. The court heard that Lewis doesn’t use her air conditioner in the summer because she wants to be able to hear if someone is coming to hurt her, while Heslin’s house and car have been shot at and he’s found bullets in his driveway.