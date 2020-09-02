Paris Hilton Opens Up About Past Abusive Relationships: ‘I Was Strangled, I Was Hit’
ALLEGATIONS
Paris Hilton has come forward with additional abuse allegations after detailing her harrowing experience at Utah’s Provo Canyon boarding school. Speaking with People Wednesday, the hotel heiress said that five former romantic partners have abused her, after her stint at Provo had acclimated her to abusive treatment. “I was strangled, I was hit, I was grabbed aggressively,” Hilton told the magazine. “I put up with things no one should.”
Last month, as she promoted her upcoming documentary This Is Paris, Hilton revealed that she endured physical and emotional abuse while at Provo Canyon at the age of 17. “They were constantly making me feel bad about myself and [would] bully me,” she said. “I think it was their goal to break us down. And they were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us. They wanted to instill fear in the kids so we’d be too scared to disobey them.” Provo Canyon School told People that the school’s previous ownership sold it in 2000 after Hilton’s departure. “We therefore cannot comment on the operations or patient experience prior to this time.”