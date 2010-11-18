Parker Knew of Longoria’s Divorce Plans

CHEAT SHEET
For the first time since his divorce plans to Eva Longoria became public, Tony Parker spoke out, telling People magazine that he wasn’t surprised by his wife’s decision. “Eva and I have been discussing our situation privately,” he said in a statement. During his silence, stories seeped out about his alleged affair with teammate Brent Barry’s wife, Erin. Parker didn’t comment about his alleged infidelity, but a source told People earlier Thursday that Parker did not have an affair—that he’d merely flirted with the woman. Longoria, 35, filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Wednesday.