Passenger Murders Uber Driver and Films Her Dying, Cops Say
SICK
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Louisiana after police say he murdered an Uber driver at random and then uploaded video of the gruesome scene to Facebook. Yolanda Dillion, 54, worked as an Uber driver in her spare time to earn some extra cash, while also working for the New Orleans Police Department as a budget analyst. Police say Brandon Jacobs stabbed Dillion to death from the back seat of her vehicle on Thursday because he “wanted to kill someone.” “His confession basically stated that he woke up yesterday morning and decided he was going to kill someone and decided that was going to be his day,” Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said at a Friday press conference. Jacobs had initially hailed a different Uber but then changed his mind about targeting that driver because he realized he’d still need a ride back to his hotel, police said. He then allegedly ordered another ride, which wound up being Dillion. “We asked him specifically, ‘how did you pick her?’ His response was ‘I didn’t pick her, Uber picked her,’” Lopinto said. He added that video of the murder posted online by Jacobs had since been removed, and “thankfully, he doesn’t have a lot of followers.”