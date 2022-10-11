Peloton Bikes, Accessories, and Apparel Are Steeply Discounted for Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
If you still haven’t hopped onto the Peloton wagon, now’s the time to get started while the brand’s fitness machines, accessories, apparel, and gear are steeply discounted for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Of course, this massive sale is an excellent opportunity to elevate and upgrade your current setup if you're already a proud Peloton owner too. Right now you can score over $200 off the Original and highly-coveted Peloton Original Fitness Bike (was $1445, now $1225), the Guide Strength Training System (was $295, now $250), and tons of other accessories and cycling shoes. Check out all of the best Peloton deals to shop during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale.
- Take $220 Off the Original Peloton Bike Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with an Immersive 22" HD Touchscreen.
- Take $45 Off the Peloton Guide Strength Training Device with Built-In Camera Technology, and Movement Tracker.
- Take $29 Off the Peloton Altos Cycling Shoe for Bike and Bike+ with Single Hook and Loop Strap.
- Take $18 Off the Peloton Heart Rate Band Arm Band with Rechargeable Battery.
- Take $25 Off the Peloton Bike Mat Compatible with Peloton Bike or Bike+.
- Take $14 Off the Peloton Reversible Workout Mat.
