    Peloton Bikes, Accessories, and Apparel Are Steeply Discounted for Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

    Lana Parker

    Freelance Writer

    If you still haven’t hopped onto the Peloton wagon, now’s the time to get started while the brand’s fitness machines, accessories, apparel, and gear are steeply discounted for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Of course, this massive sale is an excellent opportunity to elevate and upgrade your current setup if you're already a proud Peloton owner too. Right now you can score over $200 off the Original and highly-coveted Peloton Original Fitness Bike (was $1445, now $1225), the Guide Strength Training System (was $295, now $250), and tons of other accessories and cycling shoes. Check out all of the best Peloton deals to shop during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale.

