Cheerleader Mom Found Guilty of Harassing Daughter’s Teammates
‘CREEPY’
A Pennsylvania woman was found guilty on Friday of harassing the parents of her daughter’s rivals on a competitive cheerleading squad by inundating them with photos and videos of their children. Raffaela Spone, 51, was convicted by a jury in suburban Philadelphia after 90 minutes of deliberation, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Prosecutors initially accused Spone of creating “deep fakes” of the teenagers vaping and wearing skimpy outfits. But it later emerged that Spone was sharing actual footage of the kids. Regardless, Assistant District Attorney Julia Wilkins described Spone’s actions as not just “weird, creepy, and unsettling,” but illegal. “You may not like the girls, you may not like the way their parents parent them, but the fact of the matter is that this affected them,” Wilkins said in court. “Their moms getting anonymous messages about them affected their mental health and well-being.”