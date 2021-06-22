Pennsylvania House Fire Kills an Entire Family

CHEAT SHEET
A house fire claimed the lives of a family of three early Monday, WPVI reports. Neighbors noticed the blaze around 2 a.m. Monday in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, a town about 40 miles from Philadelphia. A neighbor's daughter flagged a nearby police officer for assistance, and the cop called in emergency services. Fire crews arrived and saved the residents living next door, but once the other family was taken to the hospital, the father, Joseph Norton, was pronounced dead, with his wife and 14-year-old teen dying later in the day. Officials said the house did not appear to have any working smoke detectors, but they were not ready to release a potential cause of the fire due to the ongoing investigation.