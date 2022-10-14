Dr. Oz Says He Supports Biden’s Marijuana Pardons
‘RATIONAL MOVE’
In an interesting turn of events, it seems Mehmet Oz, known as TV’s Dr. Oz, agrees with President Joe Biden and his Democratic opponent for Pennsylvania Senate John Fetterman on at least one thing: giving a pass to those formerly convicted of simple marijuana possession of offenses. “Going to jail for marijuana is not a wise move for the country. I think folks who have used marijuana and that’s the only reason they’re in jail should not have those criminal—those rulings—held against them,” Oz told NBC News in an interview Thursday. He told the news outlet that Biden’s broad pardon for formerly convicted felons with certain marijuana charges was a “rational move.” He added that he doesn’t support federal mandatory minimum sentences. “I really think judges should be empowered to make the difficult decisions, and they generally do it well,” he said.