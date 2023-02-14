Pentagon: Balloon Gunned Down Over Canada Was ‘Small’ and ‘Metallic’
BLOWN OUT OF PROPORTION
A Pentagon memo notified lawmakers that the UFO gunned down in Canadian airspace by the U.S. on Saturday is a “small, metallic balloon with a tethered payload below it,” CNN reported. Monday’s memo explained the balloon, which is one of three UFOs shot out of the sky over the past few days, flew near “US sensitive sites.” Another object, which was brought to the ground over Lake Huron in Michigan on Sunday, “slowly descended” to the water after being shot down by U.S. aircraft. The memo comes as Republican lawmakers continue to question why President Joe Biden would gun down the three balloons so quickly after letting a Chinese spy balloon fly over much of the continental U.S. earlier this month. A few lawmakers even went so far as to tell CNN that the U.S. may be overcorrecting in response. “What’s happening now is we’re actually looking for these with extra vigilance. We’re looking for them in different ways. We’re starting to see them in different ways,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said on Monday.