Pentagon Releases Names of 13 Troops Killed in Kabul. Five Were Babies on 9/11.
HEROES
The U.S. Defense Department has released the names of the 13 U.S. service men and women killed in the Thursday Kabul bombing. Most of the officers were under 25, and almost half were just 20 years old. The department said 11 of the officers were in the Marine Corps: Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31; Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25; Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23; Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22; Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23; Humberto A. Sanchez, 22; Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20; Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20; Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20; Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20; and Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20.
Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, were the other two casualties. The Thursday Kabul bombing left almost 200 Afghans dead and hundreds of others injured. Jim McCollum, Rylee’s father, told The Daily Beast he was “scared shitless to see what’s going to happen next” after the shocking attack.