U.S. News

Pentagon Warned Staff About Signal’s ‘Vulnerability’ a Week Before Airstrike Leak

TOLD YOU SO

A security risk memo didn’t stop the national security adviser from putting sensitive information on the messaging app.

Kenneal Patterson
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Pete Hegseth, Pentagon building photo illustration
Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
Kenneal Patterson

Kenneal Patterson

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaJon Stewart Reveals His Favorite Pete Hegseth Quote From Group War Chat
Michael Boyle
PoliticsJeremy Clarkson Trashes ‘Idiot’ Musk Over ‘Hilarious’ Tesla Attacks
Leigh Kimmins
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell
PoliticsStunned Trump Learns of Massive Security Breach: ‘They Had WHAT?’
Jasmine Venet
PoliticsWhite House Insiders Pile on Single ‘F***ing Idiot’ for Epic Group Chat Fail
Janna Brancolini