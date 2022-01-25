Pepsi Faces Boycott Threat Over Donation to Texas GOP

CHEAT SHEET
Pepsi is facing growing boycott calls over a $15,000 donation to the Texas Republican Party that appeared in state records three months after the state’s extreme restrictions on abortion went into effect. The beverage giant says it actually made the donation in 2020 but it wasn’t cashed until August of this year—and notes that it also gave to progressive groups. The donation was flagged by activist Judd Legum and amplified on Twitter by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll—and the hashtag #BoycottPepsi has since gone viral.