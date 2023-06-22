This Short Sleeve Button-Down Is Elevating My Entire Summer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Chances are good that you have your preferred pair of jeans, a favorite tee, an “every time it’s clean” hoodie, and maybe even a pair of lucky underwear. Do you remember when those go-to garments of yours earned their status? Probably not; they likely earned prime position organically over time, beating their rivals due to fit and comfort with each wearing. Well, I know precisely when I established my go-to button-down short-sleeve shirt for the summer: it was the first time I put on the Cuban Shirt from Percival.

I don’t recall the exact words that went through my head, but I know they were something like: “Damn, this is a great shirt.” What’s so great about it? Let’s start with the feel. Made from a heavy-knit Italian blend of cotton, there’s a notable weight to this shirt. It feels more substantial than most short sleeve button-downs, which are usually light and airy; it’s comparable in feel to a long-sleeve shirt you’d break out in October, except it’s actually super breathable.

Percival Cuban Shirt Buy At Percival $ 210 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The thicker fabric also means the shirt retains its shape all day, so you don’t look like a shlub even after hours spent rambling around town, strolling the beach, enjoying a meal or two, or whatever a summer day entails. And should that day entail a lot of motion—say, golf, pickleball bocce—the Cuban Shirt will move right along with you thanks to its slight stretch.

While arguably not an authentic Cuban Shirt, also known as a guayabera with four front pockets, this short-sleever from Percival looks an awful lot like a lot of shirts you’ll see during a Google Image search of the words “Cuban shirt.” Except there’s absolutely nothing negative about it, whether you wear it tucked into chinos, hanging out over jeans or shorts, or even dressing up your beach day when you wear it with a swimsuit.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

