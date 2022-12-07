Peru’s President Accused of Attempting a Coup With Sneaky Impeachment Move
TURMOIL
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo announced Wednesday he would be temporarily dissolving the country’s Congress just hours before he was set to face an impeachment trial, sparking chaos as he attempted to avert Congress’ third attempt to unseat him. Key ministers resigned as members of Congress accused Castillo of attempting a coup. Lawmakers nevertheless moved ahead with the trial, with 101 votes in favor of his removal and six against, leaving it unclear if Castillo will be successful in dissolving Congress. In an address calling for new legislative elections, Castillo claimed it was an effort at “restoring the rule of law and democracy.” But Vice President Dina Boluarte took to Twitter to slam the move, calling it a “coup that aggravates the political and institutional crisis that Peruvian society will have to overcome with strict adherence to the law.” The country has faced political turmoil for years; former President Martin Vizcarra dissolved Congress in 2020 before he was impeached.