Pete Davidson and Model Girlfriend Welcome First Baby
Pete Davidson’s “dream” of becoming a father has finally come true: The comedian’s girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, has given birth to the couple’s first child. In an Instagram post, Hewitt, 29, revealed the baby’s name—Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson—and shared photos of her and Davidson, 32, cradling their newborn. Scottie appears to be named after Davidson’s father, Scott Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Rose is Hewitt’s middle name. “our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025,” the model wrote. She followed up with two messages; a heartfelt note from her and a characteristically humorous one from him. “my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief,” she wrote, before adding Davidson’s contribution: “wu tang forever.” Hewitt announced her pregnancy in July in an Instagram post captioned, “welp now everyone knows we had sex.” Davidson, who has long been open about wanting kids, spoke of his excitement during a subsequent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Anybody who knows me, it’s my dream to be a dad, so I’m so excited,” the former Saturday Night Live star enthused. “Elsie’s excited. I’m excited to see her be a mom, so we’re stoked.” Reports that Davidson and Hewitt were dating began in March, with the couple making it Instagram official shortly after. Hewitt said in November that she “knew” from their first date that Davidson would be the father of her children and that she “could not ask for a better father for my child.”