Petty White House Celebrates Celeb Quitting the U.S.

The White House has cheered Rosie O’Donnell’s plan to secure foreign citizenship after the president twice threatened to revoke her American one.

Trump critic O’Donnell has been in Ireland for nine months and now plans to obtain dual citizenship, she said.

In an interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph, O’Donnell said what is coming to the U.S. is “fascism… pure and simple,” driven by “Christian white nationalism,” which left her feeling the country is “doomed as a democracy.”

Trump's comments at the U.S. Navy's 250th anniversary celebration, about "dealing with" Democrats, stoked fears of a slide into fascism. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The 63-year-old comedian, actor, and talk show host revealed, “I am applying and about to be approved for my Irish citizenship as my grandparents were from there and that’s all you need.”

New York-born O’Donnell, who said she considers herself in “self-imposed (political exile),” added, “It will be good to have my Irish citizenship, especially since Trump keeps threatening to take away mine.”

O'Donnell is in Australia to perform for her 'Common Knowledge' show. Brendon Thorne/Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for Tinderbox Productions

The White House was equally thrilled at the news. “What great news for America!,” Trump mouthpiece Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital.

The feud dates to 2006—when O’Donnell “criticized him” while serving as a co-host on The View—and shows no sign of cooling.

In March, O’Donnell revealed she’d moved to Dublin five days before Trump’s 2025 inauguration, telling her social media followers it was “pretty wonderful.”

Trump then raged on Truth Social in July that he was “giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” and in September said he was still giving the idea “serious thought,” declaring she’s “not a Great American.”

O'Donnell protested against President Trump in front of the White House in 2018. NICHOLAS KAMM/NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

O’Donnell has pushed back on social media and in interviews, as legal experts pointed out that a president cannot revoke the birthright citizenship of a U.S.-born citizen under the 14th Amendment.

And, while the mom-of-five has said that the move to “peaceful” Ireland had been positive for her youngest child, 12-year-old daughter Clay, and that she hadn’t felt safe in the States under Trump, the A League of Their Own star plans to retain her U.S. citizenship while pursuing dual nationality.

O’Donnell is in Australia for the first time in her career, performing Common Knowledge, a personal storytelling show.