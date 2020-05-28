CHEAT SHEET
Police Identify Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Victim as Philadelphia Escort
Long Island police have revealed the name of a victim of the Gilgo Beach serial killer who vanished 20 years ago and was never reported missing to police. Valerie Mack, 24, a sex worker, frequented Philadelphia and was last seen in Port Republic, New Jersey. Some of her remains were found in the woods in Manorville, New York, in 2000, while other parts were found in 2011 in the beachfront area where the remains of 1o other people were also discovered. “For two decades, Valerie Mack’s family and friends were left searching for answers,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said, according to the New York Daily News. “And while this is not the outcome they wanted, we hope this brings some sense of peace and closure.”