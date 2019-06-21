Huge Fire Engulfs Philadelphia Refinery, Explosions Reported

An enormous fire has engulfed a refinery in southwest Philadelphia, with explosions reported to have rocked nearby homes. Philadelphia Action News 6 reports the fire ripped through the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery at around 4 a.m. Friday morning. It's the largest refinery on the East Coast. City residents say the explosions knocked framed art and photos off the walls of their houses and that a thick plume of smoke has covered the city center and the south. No evacuations have been ordered yet. Fire officials told the news channel that the fire is contained at the building structure; there’s no word on casualties.