Philadelphia Police Find 18-Inch Pipe Bomb Behind Catholic Church

Read it at Fox 29
Police found a pipe bomb near a Catholic church in Philadelphia Sunday after a passerby noticed a strange contraption, reports said. The 18-inch device, made primarily of PVC pipe, was placed behind St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in the city’s Holmesburg neighborhood, police sources told Fox 29. The department’s bomb squad was able to defuse the device, and nobody appears to have been injured as a result of the incident. It remains unclear who placed the pipe bomb, or what their motive may have been, though the situation remains under investigation.