Philly Cops Release Footage After 5 High School Football Players Shot, 1 Fatally
TARGETED?
With no arrests and no suspects identified a day after a group of high school football players were shot in Philadelphia, local police on Wednesday released surveillance footage of the incident, asking anyone with information to come forward. Of the five victims, four were members of the football team, including 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde, who suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. Three other victims were rushed to local hospitals after being injured, while the final victim was grazed and treated at the scene. More than 60 spent shell casings were recovered from the scene behind Roxborough High School, according to Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. Surveillance video shows five suspects getting out of a vehicle and firing at the teenage students, who were departing a scrimmage game. Authorities believe the attack was targeted, but had yet to provide a possible motive on Wednesday.