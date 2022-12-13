Phoenix Cop Accused of Making Porn While on Duty
UNDERCOVER OPERATION
A Phoenix police officer is reportedly under internal investigation after he was accused of making porn while on duty. Christian Goggans allegedly traveled to and from Las Vegas while on home duty to produce and star in videos described as “extremely graphic” before sharing them on a Twitter account under the name of “Rico Blaze,” Arizona’s Family reports. “We can confirm there is an open internal investigation underway involving Officer Goggans,” Phoenix police said in a statement Monday. “Officer Goggans was on home assignment prior to the start of the investigation for unrelated and non-disciplinary reasons.” It’s not clear why Goggans had been put on home assignment. Shortly after a reporter made attempts to speak to Goggans about the investigation, the Rico Blaze page allegedly went private.