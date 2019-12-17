Ring in the New Year by Giving Your Phone a Cleaning With PhoneSoap
As the year comes to an end, it’s time to reflect, recharge, and refresh. And when you set aside that important time for self-care headed into 2020, don’t forget about the most important extension of yourself—your phone. Sure, you might charge it every day. But how often do you clean that petri dish in your pocket? Enter PhoneSoap.
You may not be able to wash your phone, but you can sanitize it thanks to PhoneSoap 3: a UV sanitizer that neutralizes bacteria, cleaning your phone while it charges. Pop your phone inside the sanitizing case (which has room for even the biggest phones on the market) and in only a few minutes, UV-C technology will kill the germs and bacteria that call the surface of your phone home. Worried about letting it out of your sight for more than a second? PhoneSoap 3’s acoustic audio amplifier allows you to hear your alarms and notifications. Shop PhoneSoap 3 now—available in 8 colors—and enter code BEAST20 at checkout for 20 percent off.
Get 20% off the PhoneSoap 3.
Enter the code BEAST20 at checkout.
