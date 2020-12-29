CHEAT SHEET
Legendary French Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin Dies at 98
The legendary French fashion designer Pierre Cardin—whose edgy Space Age designs revolutionized the industry in the 1960s and ’70s—has died at the age of 98, according to reports from France. His work will be best remembered for geometric designs and bubble dresses, as well as the iconic collarless suits favored by The Beatles in their early days. Cardin was also one of the first designers to roll out high fashion to the masses by selling his collections in department stores from the late 1950s onward—a move that horrified his highbrow colleagues at the time. Cardin’s family told AFP that he died in hospital in Neuilly, near Paris, on Tuesday.