Plácido Domingo Leaves Los Angeles Opera, Cancels Remaining U.S. Performances
Opera star Plácido Domingo resigned from the Los Angeles Opera and withdrew from his remaining performances at the venue on Wednesday, The New York Times reports. His performances at the L.A. Opera, where he served as general director, were his last remaining U.S. engagements after the Associated Press reported that multiple women have accused him of pressuring women into sexual relationships. “Recent accusations that have been made against me in the press have created an atmosphere in which my ability to serve this company that I so love has been compromised,” Domingo said in a statement. “While I will continue to work to clear my name, I have decided that it is in the best interests of L.A. Opera for me to resign as its general director and withdraw from my future scheduled performances at this time.”
His alleged misconduct is currently under investigation by the American Guild of Musical Artists and the L.A. Opera. Domingo recently withdrew from performances at New York’s Metropolitan Opera, and multiple prominent American arts organizations canceled his slated appearances. However, his schedule of European performances remains intact.