Met Opera's General Manager: Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Plácido Domingo Lack ‘Corroboration’
The Metropolitan Opera’s general manager told chorus and orchestra members that the sexual misconduct allegations against opera singer Plácido Domingo lacked “corroboration,” NPR reports. Peter Gelb reportedly told Met Opera members in a Saturday meeting that the allegations of 20 women against Domingo reported in the Associated Press were not reported elsewhere, which meant they lacked proper corroboration. Gelb also reportedly said the women came forward to the AP anonymously, which he thought made their claims less credible. However, the AP reportedly spoke to almost three dozen people who said they saw Domingo's inappropriate and sexual behavior and Met members told Gelb that two of the accusers had since made their names public. Since the AP's initial report in August, the Met has not taken any action against Domingo and he is slated to star in the upcoming productions Macbeth and Madama Butterfly.
In a statement, the Met said Gelb told members there was “currently no corroborated evidence” against Domingo. “He explained that if corroborated evidence is made public either through the investigations or other means, the Met would take prompt action,” the statement read. The LA Opera and the American Guild of Musical Artists have opened investigations into Domingo’s alleged behavior since the claims surfaced. This comes after two other members of the Met, conductor James Levine and stage director John Copley, were fired after sexual abuse and misconduct allegations were made against them.