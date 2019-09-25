CHEAT SHEET
Plácido Domingo Steps Down From Metropolitan Opera Over Sexual Assault Allegations
The Metropolitan Opera announced Tuesday that Spanish tenor Plácido Domingo would withdraw from his scheduled performances following allegations of sexual harassment by multiple women. The Associated Press, which broke the original story, reports that the singer would never take the stage at the Met again. Domingo was scheduled to perform in Verdi’s “Macbeth” for the opera house season premiere on Wednesday evening. He will be replaced by Serbian baritone Željko Lučić. “While I strongly dispute recent allegations made about me, and I am concerned about a climate in which people are condemned without due process, upon reflection, I believe that my appearance in this production of ‘Macbeth’ would distract from the hard work of my colleagues both on stage and behind the scenes,” he wrote in a farewell letter. “I am happy that, at the age of 78, I was able to sing the wonderful title role in the dress rehearsal of ‘Macbeth,’ which I consider my last performance on the Met stage.”