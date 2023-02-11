CHEAT SHEET
Four Hospitalized After Plane Collides With Shuttle Bus at LAX
In an incident that sent four to the hospital, a jet being towed down a Los Angeles International Airport taxiway collided with a shuttle bus around 10 p.m. Friday night. The plane swiped the shuttle in a “slow-motion collision,” officials said, leaving a large skid mark from the plane’s tire and a shattered windshield on the bus. Those hospitalized included the bus driver, two passengers and a tug driver. One worker was on the plane when the crash occurred—he received medical treatment but was not hospitalized. Normal LAX operations were not interrupted by the crash, airport officials reported.