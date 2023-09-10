Poll: 59 Percent of California Voters Oppose Cash Reparations for Slavery

Read it at Los Angeles Times
A California task force recommendation for cash reparations to descendants of enslaved people is opposed by 59 percent of voters in the state, according to a new poll co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. Only 28 percent said they backed the idea of cash payments, which state lawmakers will consider next year. Democrats were twice as likely as Republicans to support cash payments. When asked to choose among reasons for opposing the concept, most voters selected the answer “it’s unfair to ask today’s taxpayers to pay for wrongs committed in the past.”