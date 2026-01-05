Pop Star Urges Trump Target to Fight ‘Cruel Colonizer’ Amid Takeover Threat

Björk ripped President Donald Trump’s “brutal” Greenland takeover fantasy, urging the territory to resist the threat of yet another “cruel colonizer.”

The Icelandic singer-songwriter reacted Monday after the Trump administration indicated that Greenland, a Danish territory, is the next target on its list after U.S. forces invaded Venezuela and abducted President Nicolás Maduro.

“i wish all greenlanders blessing in their fight for independence,” Björk wrote on X.

“icelanders are extremely relieved that they managed to break from the danish in 1944, we didn´t [lose] our language ( my children would be speaking danish now )and i burst with sympathy for greenlanders,” she continued.

Björk condemned “colonialism,” which she said “repeatedly given me horror chills up my back.”

“the chance that my fellow greenlanders might go from one cruel colonizer to another is too brutal to even imagine,” Björk said.

“dear greenlanders declare independence !!!!sympathetic wishes from your neighbors,” she concluded.

Bjork weighed in on the Trump administration's repeated threat to take over Greenland. Santiago Felipe/Redferns for ABA

Trump had repeatedly threatened to take over Greenland, a member of the European Union and NATO, for months at the beginning of his term. The president had claimed that the U.S. needs the mineral-rich island for national security concerns, but had largely held back on the threats to the autonomous territory until Saturday.

“We need Greenland from a national security situation,” Trump said after Maduro’s capture. “It’s so strategic. Right now, Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security. And Denmark is not going to be able to do it, I can tell you.”

Officials in Greenland and Denmark have condemned the Trump administration’s threats and have for months said that Greenland is not up for grabs.

Trump's threats to takeover the island have been met with protests in Denmark and Greenland. SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Monday sharply rebuked the Trump administration’s renewed interest in taking over the territory.

“Unfortunately, I think the American president should be taken seriously when he says he wants Greenland,” Frederiksen told public broadcaster DR, adding, “I have made it very clear where the Kingdom of Denmark stands, and Greenland has repeatedly said that it does not want to be part of the United States.”