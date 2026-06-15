Pope Leo’s MAGA Brother Spotted Rubbing Shoulders at Trump’s Tacky Fight

Pope Leo’s MAGA brother, beloved by Donald Trump, got an invite to the president’s tacky White House UFC event.

“I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA,” the president posted on Truth Social in April, referring to Louis Prevost, the eldest brother of Pope Leo XIV. “He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!”

Prevost has repeatedly praised the Republican leader in online posts, applauding his attacks on the trans community and the Democratic Party, and once even shared a video that referred to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a “c--t.”

The pope was not at the tacky event. Yara Nardi/Reuters

This ingratiated him enough with the administration to earn a call-up to the “Freedom 250” event on Sunday evening.

He was spotted mingling with no less than Vice President JD Vance, perhaps an indication of the lofty regard the president holds him in.

He was among the throngs of MAGA supporters who piled onto the South Lawn for the gaudy spectacle. And on Saturday night, according to Politico, he was spotted at D.C.’s swanky Cafe Milano alongside his wife Deborah, as well as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Comedian Nate Bargatze was also busted at the event, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg performed his usual knee-bend to Trump.

“DoorDash grandma” Sharon Simmons, who grabbed headlines when she delivered a McDonald’s meal to Trump at the White House in a tacky PR stunt in April, was also invited, spotted by CNN filing into the VIP entrance.

Pope Leo has also sharply criticized the Trump administration's deportation agenda. Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Prevost, meanwhile, has become an unlikely, though unofficial, MAGA spokesperson. His efforts have earned him an invitation to the White House and to a Mar-a-Lago bash hosted by the president in December.

His brother, the Chicago-born pontiff, became the first American pope last year. He fast emerged as one of Trump’s most prominent critics.