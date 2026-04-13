Trump Praises Pope’s MAGA Brother Who Shared C-Word Rant About Pelosi

Donald Trump was up late Sunday night rage-posting about how much he prefers the Pope’s brother over the supreme pontiff himself.

“I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA,” the president posted on Truth Social. “He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!”

Lou Prevost, the eldest brother of Pope Leo XIV, does indeed have a cozier relationship with Trump. Prevost has repeatedly praised the Republican leader in online posts, applauding his attacks on the trans community and the Democratic Party, and once even shared a video that referred to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a “c--t.”

Pope Leo XIV has repeatedly blasted Trump.

Those efforts earned Prevost an invitation to the White House last May, and to a Mar-a-Lago bash hosted by the president earlier in December.

Trump’s comments came in the midst of an unhinged 334-word rant against the Bishop of Rome after CBS aired a 60 Minutes segment outlining all the ways the new leader of the Catholic Church has criticized the president’s policies.

The pope’s brother Lou Prevost, by contrast, is a big fan of the MAGA cause. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

The Chicago-born pontiff, who last May became history’s first American pope, has fast emerged as one of Trump’s most prominent critics. He has repeatedly condemned the administration’s war with Iran, its January invasion of Venezuela to capture despot Nicolás Maduro, and its hardline immigration crackdown, which Leo has called out as “extremely disrespectful.”

Just last week, the Pope branded Trump’s threat to “wipe out” Iranian civilization “truly unacceptable,” and on Saturday told worshippers at the Vatican to reject the “delusion of omnipotence” surrounding world leaders.

The president laid out his grievances in a 334-word Truth Social screed. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Sunday’s 60 Minutes segment, in which U.S. cardinals Robert McElroy, Joseph Tobin, and Blase Cupich echoed Leo’s criticisms, appears to have been the final straw for the president.

In his meandering Truth Social tirade, Trump lambasted Leo on everything from Iran and Venezuela to COVID-era church closures and immigration. He claimed the pope thinks “it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,” that he is “weak on crime,” and that he was only elected “because he was an American,” and that “if I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.”

He soon followed up with a deeply unsettling AI-generated image of himself as the savior of the Christian faith. The picture features Trump, depicted as Christ, healing a hospital patient with hands gleaming with divine light, flanked by an American flag, bald eagles, the Statue of Liberty, and the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump’s post comparing himself to Jesus has sparked widespread backlash. Donald Trump/Truth Social