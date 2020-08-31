Porn Star Ron Jeremy Hit With 20 More Counts of Sex Abuse
KEEP COMING FORWARD
Los Angeles prosecutors on Monday have hit porn star Ron Jeremy with 20 more counts of sexual assault and groping, just two months after he was arrested for allegedly raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth. Jeremy, 67, now faces 28 counts of sexual violence in Los Angeles after prosecutors filed an amended complaint during a Monday court hearing. On June 23, Jeremy was charged for several alleged crimes, including forcible rape, forcible penetration, and forcible oral copulation, in four separate incidents dating back to 2014, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said. He has pleaded not guilty to the crimes that prosecutors said triggered a deluge of claims against the porn star. The Los Angeles Times reported that six additional women who worked in the adult entertainment industry with Jeremy said the 67-year-old had raped or abused them.