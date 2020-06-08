Portland Police Chief Steps Aside for Black Lieutenant

Read it at Oregonian
Portland’s white police chief, Jami Resch, has stepped down after just six months on the job, and will be replaced by a black lieutenant Chuck Lovell. The move, which officials said was Resch’s decision, comes amid criticism of the handling of anti-racism protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death. “I have asked Chuck Lovell to step into the role as chief of the Police Bureau,” Resch said at a press conference, according to the Oregonian. “He’s the exact right person at the exact right moment.”