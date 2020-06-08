CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Portland Police Chief Steps Aside for Black Lieutenant

    CHANGING OF THE GUARD

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Portland Police Bureau

    Portland’s white police chief, Jami Resch, has stepped down after just six months on the job, and will be replaced by a black lieutenant Chuck Lovell. The move, which officials said was Resch’s decision, comes amid criticism of the handling of anti-racism protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death. “I have asked Chuck Lovell to step into the role as chief of the Police Bureau,” Resch said at a press conference, according to the Oregonian. “He’s the exact right person at the exact right moment.”

    Read it at Oregonian