Second Democrat Tests Positive After Capitol Lockdown With Maskless Republicans
‘WEAR A DAMN MASK’
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) has tested positive for the coronavirus days after being forced to shelter with maskless Republicans during last week’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol—and she’s absolutely furious. In a searing statement, Jayapal said she had no choice but to seek safety from Trumpist rioters in a secure room in the Capitol where several Republican lawmakers refused to wear masks. “Only hours after President Trump incited a deadly assault on our Capitol, our country, and our democracy, many Republicans still refused to take the bare minimum COVID-19 precaution and simply wear a damn mask in a crowded room during a pandemic—creating a superspreader event on top of a domestic terrorist attack,” said Jayapal in her statement. Earlier Monday, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) confirmed she had received a positive rapid COVID-19 test.