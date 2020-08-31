Pregnant Woman Disappears Day Before 1st Ultrasound

Read it at KOMO
A pregnant Washington State woman disappeared the day before she was scheduled to have her first sonogram—and her car was later found abandoned in Tacoma. Police say there has been no activity on Kassanndra Cantrell’s phone or cards since she was last seen on Tuesday morning. Her mother, Marie Smith, said Cantrell was supposed to find out the next day if she was having twins. “If somebody has her, please please let her go,” Smith told KOMO news. “All I want is for her to come home and if anybody has seen her please call the police.”