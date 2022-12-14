Pregnant Woman Found Set Ablaze in California
GUT-WRENCHING
The body of a young pregnant woman was found set ablaze in a Fresno, California, alley on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A man driving by had spotted the fire raging and alerted police after realizing it was a person’s body in flames. “We understand the gravity of every homicide investigation, but this particular one strikes a very deep chord,” Lt. Paul Cervantes of the Fresno Police Department was quoted telling the Fresno Bee. Cervantes described the victim as a Black woman in her 20s. He said it was clear just from looking at her that she was pregnant. Police don’t yet know if she was set on fire while still alive. No further details were immediately available on the victim. “This is a tough one,” Cervantes said. “We have a timeline, and that is pretty much it.”