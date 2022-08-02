Biden Still Battling ‘Loose Cough’ as He Recovers From COVID

Read it at Axios
President Joe Biden continues to test positive for COVID as of Tuesday, with his doctor Kevin O’Connor writing in a letter that he has “a bit of a return of a loose cough.” Other than the slight cough, however, Biden “continues to feel well” and his vitals remain normal, O’Connor wrote. The president is still isolating at the White House. Though he tested negative for COVID-19 last Wednesday, he tested positive again on Saturday morning in what his physician is considering a rebound infection linked to his usage of the antiviral Paxlovid.