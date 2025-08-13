As if Prince Andrew’s summer wasn’t going badly enough, a speed bump has now been installed on the road outside his home.

Andrew, 65, reportedly threw a four-letter fit at workers installing the traffic calming measure on the approach to his 31-room mansion, Royal Lodge, in Windsor Great Park.

According to the The Sun, the Duke of York came across the workers while out riding and bellowed from the vantage point of his steed: “What the f--- are you doing now?”

The duke, who has been pilloried in the press for almost two weeks now following a series of scandalous revelations in a new biography by Andrew Lownie, is known for driving at high speed in and out of Royal Lodge. One of the new bumps, photographs show, has been placed on the approach to the estate gates, threatening to cramp his style and turn his usual high-velocity exits into something distinctly more sedate.

Windsor Great Park, and the roads within it, are privately owned by the Crown Estate. The roads and park are open to the public on foot or bicycle, but car usage is reserved for residents and those on official business.

Prince Andrew is under increasing pressure after a series of damaging revelations about him surfaced, including criticism over his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Andrew’s habit of bullying staff is well documented in Lownie’s biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the Yorks. The book alleges he routinely berated staffers, called one royal employee a “f---ing imbecile,” and regularly barked orders like “Do it now!”

He was also known to fly into a rage if his collection of 72 teddy bears were not properly arranged on his bed, with maids given a laminated sheet to show the precise teddy layout.

In 2016, Andrew was said to have rammed his Range Rover through electric gates in Windsor Great Park to avoid a detour. The incident was reported to the police, but authorities ultimately declined to launch an investigation.

The Sun repors that that Andrew’s office did not return a request for comment.