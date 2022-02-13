Prince Charles Wants Prince Andrew to Stay ‘Out of Sight’

If you love The Daily Beast’s royals coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Andrew “has made it clear he will hang on for dear life”

Prince Charles has told his shamed—and, some might say, shameless—brother Prince Andrew to stay “out of the line of sight,” and also wants to banish him from Windsor Castle, according to the U.K.’s Sun. Charles may even ask Andrew and wife Sarah Ferguson to leave their Windsor home Royal Lodge, the paper adds.