If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Harry and Meghan want Lilibet christened at Windsor

Given all they have said about alleged racism and the hell of royal life, one might imagine Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would want daughter Lilibet’s christening to take place far away from what they see as a crucible of incurable dysfunction.