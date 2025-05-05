Royalist

Prince Louis Steals the Spotlight From Harry at VE Day Event

The prince, 7, was spotted tugging at his father’s jacket and pulling faces on the otherwise solemn occasion.

Prince Louis stole the show in London Monday at an event commemorating the defeat of the Nazis, as Britain’s royals sought to erase all thoughts of troublesome exile Prince Harry.

The 7-year-old Prince Louis, who has a reputation for alleviating the solemnity of official events by pulling funny faces, was on hand to keep the crowds entertained from the stands and later the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Prince Louis, 7, has lost his two front teeth.

He ducked, pointed, and waved at the crowds as the British aerobatic team, the Red Arrows, painted the gray London skies red, white, and blue to mark the day.

Earlier, he had helped his father, Prince William, stay smart by giving his uniform a quick brush down during the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, which marks the fall of Berlin in 1945.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Louis watch a military procession marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day
Prince Louis pulling on the golden braid worn by his father, Prince William, at the VE Day event in London. WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Louis sticks out his tongue while seated alongside Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William Prince William.
Prince Louis sticks out his tongue while seated alongside Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William. WPA Pool/Getty Images

The young royal joined his future king father, 43, and his siblings George and Charlotte at the palace ahead of the marquee event kicking off four days of celebrations for the 80th VE Day.

Prince Harry, one of the few living royals to have seen active military service, was not invited to the event. He gave a scathing interview about his family to the BBC on Friday and the palace had briefed they didn’t want his intervention to “distract” from today’s celebrations.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince of Wales, ahead of the military procession for the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Prince Louis has a history of stealing the limelight at royal events. WPA Pool/Getty Images

Seated beside his father, who was dressed in full military regalia, Louis was seen cheekily brushing down the shoulder of William’s jacket—an endearing moment that didn’t go unnoticed by news cameras.

Senior royals joined thousands of members of the public, watching a military procession through the streets of London.

Prince George can't sit still at the anniversary of VE Day, in honour of those who served during the Second World War, at Buckingham Palace on May 5
Prince Louis covering his face at the VE Day event. WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate arrived with Charlotte and Louis, while King Charles and Queen Camilla followed shortly after, waving to the cheering crowds from their vehicle before joining the rest of the family.

Palace sources had briefed the media that they didn’t want any Harry-shaped distractions from the long-planned event, which included a Royal Air Force flypast and balcony appearance by palace big guns alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and British news organizations, in general, tactfully complied.

Prince Louis shares a joke with his dad, the Prince of Wales, while his brother Prince George looks on. They were watching the military procession for the 80th anniversary of VE Day, at Buckingham Palace in central London.
Prince Louis shares a joke with his dad, the Prince of Wales, while his brother Prince George looks on. Jonathan Brady - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

The young royals were surprise, last-minute attendees. It was their first official joint appearance since Christmas.

Thousands of Britons descended on the Mall and Buckingham Palace, in a recreation of the iconic scenes of May 1945, when jubilant crowds thronged the streets of London.

Among the cheering masses back then were two young princesses: Margaret and her sister Elizabeth, later the queen, who slipped out of the palace to join the crowd and experience the jubilation.

