    Prince William Appears to Tell Kate to ‘Chop Chop’ at Jordan Royal Wedding

    HEIR PRESSURE

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Britain’s Prince William and Princess Catherine attend the royal wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Alseif, in Amman, Jordan, June 1, 2023.

    Royal Hashemite Court via Reuters

    Prince William and Kate Middleton showed up as surprise guests at the royal wedding between Jordan’s crown prince and the daughter of a Saudi billionaire on Thursday. On Friday, the couple’s presence at the extravagant event turned up another surprise as footage emerged in the British press in which the Prince of Wales appeared to tell Kate to “chop chop.” The clip shared by the Daily Mail shows William and Kate greeting Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Alseif. As Kate exchanges pleasantries with the bride, William appears to become impatient. “Keep going,” he can be faintly heard saying in the clip, along with making a circular gesture with his hand.

    Read it at Daily Mail