CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Prince William Appears to Tell Kate to ‘Chop Chop’ at Jordan Royal Wedding
HEIR PRESSURE
Read it at Daily Mail
Prince William and Kate Middleton showed up as surprise guests at the royal wedding between Jordan’s crown prince and the daughter of a Saudi billionaire on Thursday. On Friday, the couple’s presence at the extravagant event turned up another surprise as footage emerged in the British press in which the Prince of Wales appeared to tell Kate to “chop chop.” The clip shared by the Daily Mail shows William and Kate greeting Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Alseif. As Kate exchanges pleasantries with the bride, William appears to become impatient. “Keep going,” he can be faintly heard saying in the clip, along with making a circular gesture with his hand.