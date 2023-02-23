Protesters Hilariously Troll Russian Embassy in London
WAR PAINT
Staffers at the Russian Embassy in London had an unsettling sight when they looked out the window on Thursday morning—a massive Ukrainian flag painted on the road. British political campaign group Led By Donkeys, which has a reputation for splashy stunts, took responsibility for the blue and yellow paint job in front of the embassy in the English capital. “Tomorrow is the first anniversary of Putin’s imperialist invasion of Ukraine, an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination,” the group tweeted. “The existence of a massive Ukrainian flag outside his embassy in London will serve to remind him of that.” Scotland Yard said four people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway.