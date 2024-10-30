Reggaeton star Nicky Jam withdrew his endorsement of Donald Trump after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” and made racist remarks targeting Hispanics and Latinos during the former president’s Madison Square Garden rally.

The singer publicly threw his support behind the GOP presidential nominee in September, donning a MAGA hat and appearing at a Las Vegas rally where he told the former president and attendees “We need you to be the president.”

On Wednesday, however, Jam announced he no longer supported Trump in an Instagram video.

“Never in my life did I think that a month later a comedian would come to criticize my country and speak badly about my country,” he told his 43 million followers on the app. “And therefore, I withdraw any support for Donald Trump and step aside from any political situation. Puerto Rico deserves respect.”

Jam’s initial endorsement of the former president sparked immediate backlash and led to Manà, a Mexican rock band, removing their collaboration with Jam, “De Pies a Cabeza,” from streaming services. The band also released a statement condemning his endorsement.

The musician, who was born in Massachusetts but moved to Puerto Rico as a child, explained his then-support of the former president in his social media post, citing the economy as his primary motivation.

“I thought it was the best for the economy in the United States, where many Latinos live, we live. Many Latinos, including myself, many immigrants are suffering because of the economy, and him being a businessman, I thought it was the best move,” he continued.

Jam’s denouncement of Trump follows a number of condemnations lodged by fellow Puerto Rican, Latino, and Hispanic celebrities since his New York City rally including Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, and Luis Fonsi.