CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Putin Actually Admits Situation in Occupied Areas Is ‘Extremely Difficult’
NO SH*T
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky headed to the frontline in eastern Donetsk to meet with soldiers on Tuesday in the war against Russia. Zelensky handed out medals and “valuable gifts” to his troops in Bakhmut—as Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted the situation in territories now under Russian control remains precarious. “The situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is extremely difficult,” Putin said, referring to annexed regions. Putin has reportedly asked Russia’s Federal Security Services to beef up surveillance at Ukraine’s borders and in Russia with the “emergence of new threats” as well as worries of rebellion in his country.