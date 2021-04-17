CHEAT SHEET
    Putin Foe Navalny’s Rep: ‘Alexei Is Dying Now’

    ‘A MATTER OF DAYS’

    A spokeswoman for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says it is “a matter of days” before he dies during a jailhouse hunger strike. President Vladimir Putin’s critic was tossed in prison after surviving a poisoning allegedly sanctioned by the Kremlin. He began refusing food two and a half weeks after he was denied medical care, his allies say. “Alexei is dying now,” spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said on social media, according to Bloomberg. Asked about Navalny’s plight, President Joe Biden told reporters: “It’s totally, totally unfair.”

