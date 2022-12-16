QAnon-Obsessed Capitol Riot Ringleader Gets 5 Years in Prison
CONSEQUENCES
Douglas Jensen, who wore a QAnon t-shirt as he stood at the front of the Capitol riot mob, was sentenced on Friday to five years in prison after he was found guilty in September of seven charges including assaulting a police officer. Jensen, who was among the first 10 rioters to break into the Capitol, became infamous for chasing Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman near the Senate chamber. “You, by your own actions, put yourself at the forefront of that mob,” Judge Timothy Kelly said before sentencing Jensen. “We cannot, as a country, have what happened on January 6, 2021, ever happen again,” he added. Jensen didn’t apologize for his conduct but said he wanted to “go back to being a family man” and stop getting involved in “politics,” CNN reported. His attorney claimed he had moved on from his QAnon beliefs during his two years in custody.