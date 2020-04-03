Queen Elizabeth to Deliver Rare TV Address to Soothe Brits During Coronavirus Pandemic
Queen Elizabeth will make a deliver a rare televised address to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth this Sunday, according to BBC News. It will be just the fourth time in her 65-year reign that she’s made a special address, the others being during the Gulf War in 1991, after Princess Diana’s death in 1997, and in 2002 following her mother’s death. Brits will be reassured just to see that the 93-year-old Queen is healthy after both her son Prince Charles and her prime minister Boris Johnson—both of whom usually have a lot of in-person contact with her—confirmed they had tested positive for the virus. The announcement followed immediately on from reports via British authorities on Friday that a further 684 people have died in the novel coronavirus pandemic, bringing the national death total to 3,605.