This Italian Leather Weekender Brings Quiet Luxury to Travel—Without the Luxury Price Tag

I’m a firm believer in the old adage, “If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.” All too many brands that tout affordable luxury are far from exceptional, but there are a few exceptions that have taken me by great surprise.

One such brand is Quince, a San Francisco-based company that utilizes premium materials like cashmere and supple leather, ethical and sustainable business practices, and factory-direct—aka no middleman— shipments available directly to the consumer. All this results in the brand being able to keep costs lower for the consumer without compromising quality and design.

Think cashmere sweaters, leather bags, silk pajamas, and designer lookalikes at a fraction of the cost of other retailers. Recently, Quince took this affordable luxury mantra to a whole new level with the release of its gorgeous Italian Leather Travel Collection, and again, the price points will surprise you.

Italian Leather Triple Compartment Weekender Bag Available (and currently in stock) in tan, taupe, and black leather. Buy At Quince $ 229 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The beautifully crafted Italian Leather Triple Compartment Weekender comes with an interior cotton twill lining, three separate, spacious zip-up compartments, interior and exterior slip pockets, protective metal feet, and a removable, adjustable leather strap.

You can pack a fair share into this super spacious, durable bag—well beyond a weekend’s worth of necessities. Keep in mind: the bag itself isn’t dainty or lightweight, but that’s something to love about this weekender; it’s well-made, long-lasting, and can withstand some wear and tear in the years to come.

Italian Leather Travel Pouch Set If you need a matching companion for your leather weekender or just a useful set for storing or stowing away your toiletries, makeup, and everyday essentials, consider the $70 Italian Leather Pouch Travel Set. Buy At Quince $ 69 Free Shipping

This two-piece set includes a large and small leather pouch with easy-to-clean, water-resistant microfiber interiors, so no worries about those unfortunate makeup spills. If you’re looking for premium travel accessories that look, feel, and perform like they cost triple the price, Quince’s gorgeous leather travel collection will not disappoint.

